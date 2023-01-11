Joe Burrow is known for being cool, clam, and collected in big moments. He’s already won an NCAA National Championship and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl last year. Burrow recently revealed how a certain level of ‘arrogance’ helps him in high level moments, per Ben Baby.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow on playing with confidence: ‘You can’t be scared in the moment.’ Said playing at a high level in those moments requires a certain amount of arrogance,” Baby wrote on Twitter.

Burrow and the Bengals enjoyed a strong regular season that saw them finish with a 12-4 record. They are currently preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

In addition to having home field advantage against Baltimore, the Bengals are in the driver’s seat given the Ravens’ QB uncertainty. Both Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley are facing injury concerns. The Ravens are hopeful that at least one of them will be available for the game.

The Bengals cannot afford to take the Ravens for granted. Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are still going to keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Lamar Jackson injury, Lamar Jackson playoffs

Lamar Jackson status an ‘uphill battle’ ahead of playoff matchup vs Bengals

Alex Sabri ·

Chargers, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa

Mike Williams, Joey Bosa injury updates for Chargers ahead of Wild Card Round vs. Jaguars

Joey Mistretta ·

Chargers, Chargers Playoffs, NFL Playoffs, Chargers Week 18, Justin Herbert

4 bold predictions for Chargers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. Broncos

Enzo Flojo ·

But this Bengals team feels confident about their chances of making a deep postseason run with Joe Burrow under center. As aforementioned, he’s already gained no shortage of big game experience. He will not be fazed in crucial moments.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are unquestionably talented teams. But the Bengals certainly profile as a legitimate AFC threat.