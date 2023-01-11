Joe Burrow is known for being cool, clam, and collected in big moments. He’s already won an NCAA National Championship and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl last year. Burrow recently revealed how a certain level of ‘arrogance’ helps him in high level moments, per Ben Baby.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow on playing with confidence: ‘You can’t be scared in the moment.’ Said playing at a high level in those moments requires a certain amount of arrogance,” Baby wrote on Twitter.

Burrow and the Bengals enjoyed a strong regular season that saw them finish with a 12-4 record. They are currently preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

In addition to having home field advantage against Baltimore, the Bengals are in the driver’s seat given the Ravens’ QB uncertainty. Both Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley are facing injury concerns. The Ravens are hopeful that at least one of them will be available for the game.

The Bengals cannot afford to take the Ravens for granted. Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are still going to keep their foot on the gas pedal.

But this Bengals team feels confident about their chances of making a deep postseason run with Joe Burrow under center. As aforementioned, he’s already gained no shortage of big game experience. He will not be fazed in crucial moments.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are unquestionably talented teams. But the Bengals certainly profile as a legitimate AFC threat.