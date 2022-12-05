By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ja’Marr Chase is a firm believer in Joe Burrow’s 2022 MVP candidacy, per NFL on Twitter.

“He (Burrow) should be in the MVP race,” Chase said. “If he’s not in it, he should be. #1 quarterback in the race.”

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday. The victory was Cincinnati’s 3rd consecutive win over Kansas City.

Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor agreed with Chase’s assessment of Burrow after the win.

“Absolutely,” Taylor said. “He’s playing at the level we need for him to lead us to be confident that we can go win every game we play. So whatever those conversations are like, there’s no doubt. I’ve said it before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in the world.”

Joe Burrow told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that the Bengals are confident in themselves despite what anyone has to say.

“We know who we are,” Burrow said. “We don’t worry about what anybody else says. We know exactly what we have here in this locker room. And we’re just going to go show it each week.”

The Bengals moved to 8-4 with the win. Joe Burrow went an extremely efficient 25-31 through the air to go along with a pair of touchdowns. His poise under pressure stood out throughout the game.

Cincinnati is in line for another deep postseason run after reaching the Super Bowl a season ago. And Joe Burrow can continue to establish himself as an MVP candidate if he continues his impressive brand of play.