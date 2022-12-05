By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Don’t look now, but Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the rise. If there were any doubts about how legitimate the Bengals were after defeating consecutively the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Panthers, and Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati’s put most of those to sleep with a massive 27-24 win at home over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

Whether that win will influence Bengals non-believers into giving the team more respect or not, Burrow isn’t going to lose sleep over it. He has full confidence in his team, which many people might be forgetting is the reigning AFC champion.

Via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

“We know who we are,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told me early Sunday night when I asked about his team being routinely skipped on lists of contenders. “We don’t worry about what anybody else says. We know exactly what we have here in this locker room. And we’re just going to go show it each week.”

Against the Chiefs, Burrow went 25 of 31 for 286 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns with zero interceptions. Even without running back Joe Mixon, the Bengals were able to produce plenty of yards on the ground, with Samaje Perine going off for 106 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Bengals also got back Ja’Marr Chase after a long absence by the wide receiver due to a hip issue, and he balled out right away, leading all players in the meeting with the Chiefs with 97 receiving yards on seven receptions and eight targets. The Bengals survived his absence and nearly went unscathed in the weeks they were without Chase, which tells a lot about how locked in the team is of late.

Coming up next for Cincinnati is a home game against the Cleveland Browns, who beat them on the road back in Week 8.