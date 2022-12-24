By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7.

“We got to do a better job on offense of putting teams away,” Burrow said. “Teams that want to win the Super Bowl put them away a little earlier.”

The Bengals led 22-0 at the half. But the Patriots dominated the second-half with 18 points while holding Cincinnati scoreless. However, Joe Burrow performed well throughout the affair. His efficiency was off the charts, going 40-52 through the air. The Bengals’ star QB added 375 passing yards to go along with 3 touchdowns. Although, he was picked off twice.

Burrow has received MVP claims from teammates and coaches this season. If he continues to perform well, he will receive MVP attention from a national perspective as well.

Joe Burrow is focused on more than winning MVP. The Bengals reached the Super Bowl before ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Rams a season ago. They have their sights set on repeating as AFC Champions and avenging their Super Bowl loss this season. And Burrow clearly wants to use this win as a learning opportunity. Cincinnati needs to do a better job of closing out games if they are going to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Burrow and the Bengals will now be able to enjoy their Christmas and get back at it next week against the Buffalo Bills.