By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.

The Bengals have played a tremendous brand of football as of late. And Joe Burrow is prepared to lead them once again on Christmas Eve against the New England Patriots.

The QB was dealing with a pinky issue prior to the game. Fortunately for Cincinnati fans, Burrow said the ailment is “nothing serious,” per Ben Baby.

Joe Burrow has enjoyed a fantastic year for the Bengals. He’s approaching the 4,000 passing yard mark for the season. Burrow has also recorded 31 passing touchdowns for Cincinnati so far in 2022. His impressive play has earned him MVP claims from wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and head coach Zac Taylor.

“He (Burrow) should be in the MVP race,” Chase said. “If he’s not in it, he should be. #1 quarterback in the race.”

“Absolutely,” Taylor said. “He’s (Burrow) playing at the level we need for him to lead us to be confident that we can go win every game we play. So whatever those conversations are like, there’s no doubt. I’ve said it before, I wouldn’t trade him for anybody in the world.”

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to get the job done once again on Saturday against the Patriots.