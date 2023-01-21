Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. And the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to reward him for his superb effort during the offseason, per Ian Rapoport.

“(Joe Burrow) made just $5.5 million dollars in cash this year, one of the best bargains in the NFL,” Rapoport said. “Expect that to change. My understanding is that the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big-time, big-money extension for Joe Burrow.”

In addition to playing at an elite level, Burrow has emerged as a fan-favorite in Cincinnati. It appears that the feeling is mutual, as the superstar QB recently admitted that he wants to be a Bengal for his entire career.

“My plan is to be here my whole career,” Burrow said of his NFL future.

Burrow and the Bengals are currently focused on preparing for their NFL Playoff clash with the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo features no shortage of talent and will give Cincinnati all they can handle. However, Burrow has displayed an ability to rise up in difficult moments.

Joe Burrow is also in the MVP conversation. He threw for over 4,400 passing yards during the season to go along with 35 passing touchdowns. There’s no question that Cincinnati wouldn’t be where they are without Burrow leading the charge.

Overcoming the Bills will prove to be difficult. But Cincinnati was able to reach the Super Bowl last year, and have even bigger aspirations this season.

Regardless of what ultimately occurs in the playoffs, Joe Burrow is set for a massive payday during the offseason.