While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are honed in on their Wild Card Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the star quarterback was asked about his future with the organization ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Burrow didn’t hesitate to commit his future to Cincinnati, boldly declaring he wants to play his entire career with the Bengals. Via FOX Sports NFL, Burrow told Maria Taylor that he wants to remain in Cincinnati for his entire playing career.

Joey B wants to be a Bengal for life 🐅🧡@Bengalspic.twitter.com/LJGb6ZSJJQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2023

“My plan is to be here my whole career,” Burrow said candidly.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s since featured in 42 games for the team across three seasons, going 24-17-1 as a starter with 82 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, and 11,774 yards. After leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance last season, Burrow eagerly admitted his work with the franchise is just getting started.

Any organization hoping to potentially lure Burrow away after his contract expires should start making alternative plans. Burrow’s ready to commit his future to Cincinnati, and had no doubts when expressing as much in his sitdown with Taylor.

That’ll be music to Bengals fans’ ears, as Burrow should be hearing the “Who Dey?” chants for years to come.

In 2022, Burrow started 16 games for the Bengals, shaking off a rocky start to lead the team to a 12-4 record. On the year, Burrow completed 68.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,475 yards with 35 TDs and 12 interceptions.

He’ll look to keep the Bengals season and Super Bowl aspirations alive on Sunday when he faces the Ravens for the third time this year, this time in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.