In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Bengals are the third seed in the AFC. They are hoping for another trip to the Super Bowl this year, with different outcomes at the end. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.

Earlier this season, the Bengals appeared to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover. Remember that they were only 5-4 in the middle of the season. However, the team managed to come back and win eight consecutive games. They finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and earned the third seed in the AFC.

Now, although Cincinnati’s published odds of winning the Super Bowl are average, their recent performance suggests that it would be unwise to underestimate them. Not surprisingly, they are heavily favored in their Wild Card matchup against the Ravens. The Bengals do have a 1-1 record against the Ravens this season and just defeated them 27-16 in their final regular season game. Additionally, it’s uncertain if Lamar Jackson will be able to play in the playoffs. That will give the Bengals an even greater advantage.

Let’s look at four reasons the Cincinnati Bengals must hire Sean Payton as their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury.

4. Joe Burrow

As long as Joe Burrow is in Cincy, the Bengals are going to be good. Burrow was left wanting more after failing to win Super Bowl LVI. Now, the quarterback has displayed chutzpah on the team’s odds for the 2023 Playoffs

Suffice it to say that Burrow is convinced that they will be in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

In fact, when questioned about the Bengals’ chances of winning the next Super Bowl, Joe Burrow was crystal clear:

“The window’s my whole career,” Burrow told reporters last Sunday. “And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open.”

The 26-year-old hopes to play in back-to-back Super Bowls but with a different ending this time around. He understands it won’t be easy, but they have a strong squad to contend for the championship and bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati.

“That’s our standard now,” Burrow said. “We’re going to celebrate it every single time we do it. We’re going to smoke our cigars, wear our T-shirts and hats. We expect that every year.”

Also, Burrow’s numbers are not too shabby. He’s top five in total yards (4,475) and tied for second place in touchdowns (35) this season.

3. They’re hungry underdogs

The Bengals have been considered underdogs this year despite being the defending division and conference champions. Before the start of the 2022 season, oddsmakers in Las Vegas considered Cincinnati to be the third-best team in the AFC North, behind the Cleveland Browns, who were favored to win the division after acquiring Deshaun Watson.

Strangely enough, this led many sports fans to support the Bengals. Everyone loves an underdog story, after all. The Bengals just had many doubters this year. The team took it in stride, though. And when they officially clinched their playoff berth, the Bengals even compiled a video of all the people who said they had no chance of making the playoffs in 2022.

Last year’s predictions were a little off…here’s to better takes in 2023 😉 pic.twitter.com/vGSEW3J4Og — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 1, 2023

These guys just play with huge chips on their shoulders, and one major chip is…

2. They have extra motivation after getting “unfairly treated”

The NFL made an unprecedented decision in response to the Damar Hamlin situation and modified the AFC playoffs after Week 17. This impacted four teams, the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, and Bengals. Among these teams, however, the Bengals were the most affected by the changes. To illustrate, the league informed the Bengals that they may have to play a road playoff game, which would be a first for a division champion in NFL history.

The Bengals and Ravens went into Week 18 knowing that if Baltimore won, a coin toss would determine where their potential wild-card game would be played. Another rule modification that didn’t benefit the Bengals was the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship. Remember that the Buffalo Bills were given this opportunity because they lost control of the No. 1 seed due to the cancellation of their game with the Bengals. However, the Bengals received nothing in return and lost control of the No. 2 seed. This left them with what some consider the worst seed in history, the AFC No. 3 seed. Out of the 56 Super Bowl champions in NFL history, only one of them has been the No. 3 seed out of the AFC, the 2006 Colts.

1. They’re “the least of the best”

Despite having the longest winning streak in the AFC heading into the playoffs, the Bengals are still not given as many props as they should get. This is especially in terms of their chances to reach the Super Bowl.

Sure, they are favored to beat the Ravens on Sunday. However, the Bengals are still not considered the top favorites among the AFC teams to reach the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Bills have better odds than the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl. If the Bengals do make it to the Super Bowl, then teams like the Eagles and 49ers are even more favored than Burrow & CO.

It’s just like last year, though. The Bengals, of course, are not concerned about what others think because they know that if the Bills, Chiefs, or any other AFC team wants to make it to the Super Bowl, they will have to play the Bengals first.