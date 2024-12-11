Joe Burrow has landed on the Cincinnati Bengals injury report, according to Jay Morrison of Bengalstalk.com on X. This comes after their Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Funny enough, Burrow issued an honest take on his knee after Monday's game. He said that he felt fine and that he'll see how it feels the next day. Fast forward two days, and he's on the report. However, the Bengals quarterback was listed as a limited participant, which is an encouraging sign.



Plus, NFL players usually go lighter on Wednesdays if they have a Sunday game anyway. It's usually a walkthrough day, so not much physical contact is exerted. Plus, less than 48 hours after a game is likely a time when there's more soreness than usual. Even with the limited report, it might not be worth starting Burrow.



The Bengals have a 5-8 record and are out of the Wild Card hunt. They have two easier opponents in the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. However, it might be too little too late. After those two games, they'll face the red-hot Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the latter of those teams could firmly be in playoff position, they could also play to simply not have Cincinnati be in it.

Is Joe Burrow's knee injury a concern for the Bengals?

There's been no update on the severity of his injury. If the Bengals were to lose Burrow for the season, it would be a huge blow. He is currently first in the NFL in touchdowns, second in QBR (74.2), and third in passing yards. Although Cincinnati is having an impressive offensive season (27.8 points per game), it hasn't translated to wins. The defense has been atrocious and hasn't given Burrow and company much help.

The Bengals are in a win-now mode with Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That trio has been impressive, but more so Chase than Higgins. If the season were to end today, Chase would secure the NFL's triple crown with 95 receptions, 1,319, and 15 touchdowns. The LSU football connection has been on full display the entire season. On the flip side, Burrow could close in on a career year for him, too.

He leads the league in completion percentage, passing yards, touchdowns, and yards per game. Still, it won't mean much if there's not a playoff game they participate in. The Bengals have plenty of blame to go around if they waste a career year from their star quarterback. At this rate, the franchise will want to get back to contention, like they were in 2021. Still, preserving Burrow's health should be one of the top priorities.