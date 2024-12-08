At the start of the 2024 NFL season, optimism surrounded the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off a bland 2023 campaign that saw them miss the AFC Playoffs, Cincy was ready for redemption. They still had a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow and a star-studded offense led by Ja’Marr Chase. As such, the Bengals were supposed to restart their climb back toward Super Bowl glory. Instead, they’ve delivered a stunning collapse. Now, as the Bengals stare down the final weeks of a campaign marred by mediocrity, frustration, and inexplicable failure, we are all left wondering: How did this team fall so far, so fast? There’s plenty of blame to go around, but some key figures and units deserve the lion’s share of the responsibility.

High Hopes and Missteps

The Bengals entered the 2024 offseason with one goal in mind: redeeming themselves with a fortified roster built to win now. Joe Burrow had just finished an injury-plagued season, while Ja’Marr Chase cemented himself as a top tier receiver in the league. The front office went to work, investing heavily in areas they believed would elevate the team to championship caliber. Experienced offensive linemen were brought in to patch up a unit that had repeatedly struggled to protect Burrow. On the defensive side, the Bengals added rotational players to bolster a secondary that had shown cracks. With Burrow back to full health and weapons like Tee Higgins and Chase ready to dominate, expectations were pretty high. Yet, beneath the veneer of a strong offseason, the Bengals overlooked major flaws that have now cost them dearly.

Here we'll look at the Cincinnati Bengals who are most to blame for their for wildly disappointing 2024 NFL campaign.

Lou Anarumo

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s reputation as a “defensive mastermind” has been put to the test this season—and he’s failed. The Bengals’ defense has been woefully inconsistent, often collapsing at the worst possible moments. Opposing offenses have torn apart Cincinnati’s secondary, exposing blown coverages, poor tackling, and a lack of discipline. Anarumo’s inability to adapt mid-game has been glaring, too.

Most damning is the unit’s failure to step up when the offense has performed. In multiple games this season, Burrow and company have put up 30 or more points, only to lose because the defense couldn’t get critical stops. Of course, injuries have played a role. However, Anarumo’s conservative schemes and lack of accountability have turned the once-proud defense into a liability.

While much has been said about Anarumo’s failings, head coach Zac Taylor’s role in this debacle cannot be ignored. Taylor has been the architect of Cincinnati’s turnaround since 2021, but in 2024, his leadership has come under heavy scrutiny. The Bengals have consistently been outcoached in critical moments, with questionable play-calling and poor clock management. Even worse, Taylor’s team has shown a troubling lack of discipline. Penalties, mental mistakes, and sloppy execution have become hallmarks of a Bengals squad that once prided itself on precision.

Taylor’s struggles to rally his team in adversity have also been evident. Following key losses early in the season, the Bengals looked deflated and uninspired. That's a reflection of their head coach.

The Offensive Line

Year after year, the Bengals promise improvements to their offensive line, and year after year, it remains a glaring weakness. Despite offseason additions and renewed commitments to protecting Joe Burrow, the line has once again crumbled under pressure. Burrow has been sacked around 2.5 times per game. They've tried micing things up as well. To wit, struggling third-year LG Cordell Volson was benched in favor of Cody Ford. That, however, also has not worked.

The Defensive Secondary

Much of the Bengals’ defensive woes stem from their secondary. Losing Jessie Bates in 2023 was a blow. However, Cincinnati believed they could replace his production with younger players and role-fillers. That gamble has backfired spectacularly. The secondary has been torched week after week. They have failed to contain elite receivers and have given up explosive plays at an alarming rate.

Opponents have taken full advantage, attacking the Bengals’ cornerbacks with confidence and exposing their inability to win one-on-one matchups. Sure, the pass rush has had its moments. That said, the defensive backs’ failure to hold up in coverage has undone any progress made elsewhere.

A Collective Failure

The Bengals’ wildly disappointing 2024 campaign cannot be pinned on one person or unit alone. It’s a collective failure. We have Lou Anarumo’s defensive regression and Zac Taylor’s questionable leadership. There's also the offensive line’s ongoing struggles and a secondary that has proven unfit for contention. The Bengals entered this season with playoff aspiration. However, they now find themselves staring into an uncertain future. For a franchise that seemed poised to dominate for years to come, the 2024 season serves as a harsh reminder: talent alone isn’t enough.