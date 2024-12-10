The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for Monday Night Football this week as they went to battle with the Dallas Cowboys. It was a close game throughout and a big play from quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the Bengals the game. The two connected for a 40-yard touchdown with one minute remaining, and Cincinnati won the game 27-20. However, Burrow did go down with an injury in the contest.

Joe Burrow appeared to injure his left knee during the game on Monday night, but it wasn't anything that made him come out of the game. He appeared to be okay and he discussed it with reporters after the contest.

“I feel good,” Burrow said after the game, according to a post from Jay Morrison. “We'll see what it feels like tomorrow.”

Burrow also noted that there was never any thought about the leaving game. It didn't feel serious and he doesn't expect it to be.

“There's never a thought to go out,” Burrow said, according to a post from Mike Petraglia. “This isn't anything to keep (me) out of a game.”

Joe Burrow has been one of the best QBs in the NFL this season, but he hasn't gotten a ton of help as the Bengals are struggling this year despite Burrow's impressive season. He is currently 302-446 through the air for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is completing 67.7% of his passes.

Burrow is currently first in the NFL in touchdowns, second in QBR (74.2) and third in passing yards. He has been sensational this year, but the Bengals are now 5-8 and three games out of a playoff spot after the win against the Cowboys. With just four games left in the season, Burrow and the Bengals need a miracle.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to improve to 6-8 on Sunday as they will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans. Cincinnati is expected to win that one, and the team is hoping to keep their slim postseason hopes alive for another week.