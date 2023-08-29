Zac Taylor didn't confirm whether or not Joe Burrow will practice prior to Week 1. Taylor was asked if Burrow isn't practicing due to his uncertain contract situation. The Cincinnati Bengals head coach fired back with a one-word response.

“No,” Taylor said, via Joe Danneman of FOX19.

It should be noted that Burrow has faced injury concerns. The QB suffered a preseason calf injury, but Burrow's Bengals teammates aren't worried and believe he will be able to perform well. Taylor also recently gave an encouraging update on Joe Burrow. Still, Burrow's practice status will certainly be worth monitoring.

Bengals: Joe Burrow on verge of best season yet?

Joe Burrow has established himself as a star in the NFL. He was limited to just 10 games in his rookie season during the 2020 campaign due to injury. He came back in 2021 and posted 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdowns across 16 contests. He also led the league in completion percentage with a mark of 70.4 percent.

Burrow led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl as well. Although they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals future appeared bright without question.

Burrow and the Bengals enjoyed another strong year in 2022. The QB finished with 4,475 passing yards to go along with 35 TDs. He finished fourth in MVP voting and led Cincinnati to another deep postseason run before getting defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Nevertheless, the Bengals will need Burrow on the field in 2023. If Joe Burrow is able to stay healthy and contract concerns don't cause a distraction, it would not be shocking to see him earn his first MVP award in the NFL.