As long as Joe Burrow is healthy and under center, the Cincinnati Bengals are more than settled at the quarterback position. But if Burrow were to ever suffer a long-term injury, the Bengals want to ensure they have the right backup QB behind him.

In their quest to find the right fit, Cincinnati has signed former Dallas Cowboys standout Will Grier to their practice squad, via Adam Schefter. Grier made a name for himself in Dallas' final preseason game.

Facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders, Grier completed 29 of his 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He added another two rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys won 31-16.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

However, Dallas recently acquired former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in a trade. There was simply no room for Grier anymore. Now in Cincinnati, Grier will have an opportunity to earn a role backing up Joe Burrow.

He'll have a few hurdles to cross before he truly earns that distinction. For starters, the Bengals signed him to the practice squad. Grier will need to work his way up to join the active roster. Once there, he will need to prove a better option than Jake Browning, who has been with the team since 2021.

While Burrow is the QB star in Cincinnati, Will Grier has a new lease on NFL life with the Bengals. He won't be starting anytime soon as long as Burrow is healthy. But coming off of a strong preseason finale, Grier's play has certainly caught Cincy's eye heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.