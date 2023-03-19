Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Cincinnati Bengals landed one of the best free agents on the market in star tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Cincy was not projected to be a big player in free agency, much less for someone of Brown’s caliber. However, their many offseason departures paved the way for the team to add another star to their offensive line. As it turns out, a big reason why the Bengals landed Orlando Brown Jr is their quarterback, Joe Burrow, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner.

Bengals scouting director Steven Radicevic: “The biggest thing with him was he wanted to have a chance to win more Super Bowls. He wanted to play with Joe [Burrow].”

Bengals’ Orlando Brown Jr: “I’m kind of spoiled, you could say, in the football world with the guys that I’ve played with, the teams I’ve been on as well. Being able to play with a guy like 9 [Burrow], that’s a tough opportunity to pass up.”

Orlando Brown Jr protected two of the best quarterbacks in the AFC in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. Now, he’ll be playing as the top bodyguard of another star in Joe Burrow. The Bengals QB helped Cincinnati become title contenders in the last few years, including a Super Bowl appearance one year ago.

Brown will now be the anchor of an offensive line that underwent a lot of changes over the last few offseasons. The Bengals went on a spending spree last year, acquiring Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La’el Collins. Now, Brown will shore up arguably their biggest weakness at left tackle. Here’s to hoping that this is the move that galvanizes Cincy’s shaky offensive line.