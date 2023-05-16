My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Joe Burrow has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in just three seasons (two-and-a-half, really) with the Cincinnati Bengals. After tearing his ACL and MCL in his rookie campaign back in 2020, Burrow responded by leading the Bengals to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances, the first of which led his team to Super Bowl 56.

While Burrow is clearly talented, it’s also clear that he has quite the supporting cast around him. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, and Joe Mixon is a top running back out of the backfield as well. While Burrow is looking for a new deal with the Bengals, it sounds like he is conscientious about the ramifications his new deal could have, as he preached the importance of having good players around him in order for Cincy to continue winning.

Joe Burrow: "You've gotta have good players. I mean, it doesn't matter how good your quarterback is. If you don't have good players around him, you're not going to be a good team." (🎥 @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/a1n07Xf4dX https://t.co/WiNTKrVrDq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 16, 2023

Burrow makes a very good point here, and it will be interesting to see how some of the losses the Bengals sustained this offseason will impact the team. Chase and Higgins are for sure back, but Burrow lost a safety valve option in Hayden Hurst in free agency, and on defense, the team opted to let Jessie Bates III walk after franchise tagging him last offseason and failing to extend him.

Given the massive deals Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson commanded earlier this offseason, it’s fair to wonder how big of an impact a Burrow extension would have on the Bengals salary cap. However, that appears to be something that Burrow is also concerned about, but it remains to be seen whether or not this is something he is willing to take a pay cut for when it comes to negotiating his new deal.