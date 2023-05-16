Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Cincinnati Bengals got a good man in Joe Burrow. On the field, the star quarterback is excellent, quickly becoming one of the best signal-callers in the league. In his first two full seasons of play, he’s led Cincy to a Super Bowl appearance and an AFC Championship game appearance. That’s something you love to see from your franchise QB. What’s equally awesome, though, is his work off the court. Recently, Joe Burrow made an awesome donation to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, per Front Office Sports and Brandon Saho.

“Joe Burrow recently agreed to pay for 20 local families at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to receive mental health treatment. Burrow’s father said his foundation couldn’t narrow down a list of families that needed help — so they helped all 20.”

That’s simply amazing. Mental health is an underrated part of our daily lives. While it’s come up more often in recent times, it’s still imperative to give young people in need of help every opportunity they can get. The Bengals QB is doing a great job raising awareness for this cause.

The Bengals are coming into this season with heightened expectations, as usual. Once the cellar-dwellers of the AFC North, Cincy is now a full-fledged Super Bowl contender. Their offensive core remains intact, with Joe Burrow being surrounded with an uber-talented core of receivers. Their defense was also revamped in the draft, taking talented defenders in the draft.

Can the Bengals finally break through in Year 3 with Joe Burrow? With an extension looming for the QB, their Super Bowl window could be closing sooner than later.