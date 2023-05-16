My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a big 2023 season after making it to the AFC Championship Game the past two seasons. Burrow has firmly cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through his first three seasons, and will be looking to get the Bengals over the hump and lead them to a Super Bowl this upcoming season.

While that is obviously the main goal for both parties here, it is worth noting that Burrow’s contract situation is beginning to draw some attention. With Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson both receiving huge extensions this offseason, that puts Burrow next in line to receive a payday. Burrow is only entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, but it sounds like extension talks between the two sides are well under way.

Via Ari Meirov:

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow said a contract extension is in the works and he’s involved in the discussions. He added that having other players on the roster who are due for paydays is on his mind.”

Given how well the Bengals have drafted recently, it has put them in a bit of a tough position when it comes to hammering out extensions for key players. Burrow obviously needs a new contract at some point, but star wideouts such as Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are both on that list as well, and we just saw Jessie Bates III leave in free agency because Cincy couldn’t afford him. It could be tricky, but it does look like Burrow and the Bengals are making progress on an extension, which is a great sign.