The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 on Monday Night Football. However, if you are a Bengals fan or a fantasy football manager hoping to find out the quarterback’s status on Sunday, you’re going to have to wait until Monday for the next Joe Burrow injury update.

“One of the biggest questions still to be determined is what is going to be the status of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Of course, that is the Monday night game, We are not going to know today and may not know until right up around game time,” NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. “The Cincinnati Bengals want to take a look at Burrow before the game. We’ll see if it ends up being a workout or just having him run around a little bit, but he has been feeling progressively better as we’ve gone throughout the week — just a few snaps on Friday, a little bit more on Saturday — was officially listed as questionable. TBD on Burrow, but if he plays, he’s likely going to play in pain over the next several weeks.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bengals may take the decision about QB Joe Burrow's status up near game-time, while the #Panthers will be without QB Bryce Young today, but he has a real chance to be back next week. pic.twitter.com/pUcYl4ghpE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

If Burrow can’t go, in the Bengals Week 3 matchup with the Rams, the backup quarterback for the team is Jake Browning. The former Washington Huskies signal-caller is 27 and has been in the NFL since 2019. However, when he came in the game in Week 1 to replace Burrow and take four snaps, it was the first NFL action of his career.

With the Bengals plan to work their QB and his injured calf out before the Monday nighter, we likely won’t get the final Joe Burrow injury update until about an hour before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.