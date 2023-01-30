The Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl dreams this season have come to an end. In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game, Cincy lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion. Fans are understandably upset and disappointed at the ending. However, Joe Burrow provided a more optimistic outlook on the ending of this game, per Paul Dehner Jr.

“Feel really good about the direction we are going. Been in this game the last two years. Won one, lost one.”

After looking pristine against the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense looked a touch off against the Chiefs. Chris Jones and Frank Clark imposed their will on the Cincy offensive line, sacking Burrow multiple times. The normally calm and collected QB looked rattled at times, as the KC pass rush tormented him all game long.

Burrow himself had a disappointing game by his own standards. He threw two interceptions and completing 26 out of his 41 passes. It was rough night for the Bengals QB, who had a chance to win the game at the two-minute warning. However, his protection collapsed once again as Chris Jones came barreling in to sack him on third down.

Don’t get things twisted: the Bengals’ Super Bowl window is still wide open. The QB-WR core of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are all on team-friendly deals. However, they’ll need to start maximizing their chances over the next few years. Once the big money comes in for this three, building a Super Bowl-worthy team becomes a LOT trickier.