For the fourth time in his career, Chris Jones will square off with Joe Burrow, as the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming AFC Championship game.

Jones, who is set to play at what he called “Burrowhead Stadium” on Sunday, has had a bit of success in slowing down the Burrow-led Bengals offense. The four-time Pro Bowler combined for 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in his previous three encounters against the reigning AFC North champions, although his efforts at the line of scrimmage were not enough to help Kansas City pick up a win in any of these contests.

Jones has been watching plenty of film as of late to prepare for the AFC title game, and taking into account his own in-game experience against Burrow, he sees that there is one notable challenge to facing the one-time Pro Bowler.

“He’s tough to bring down,” Jones said during a press conference on Friday. “He’s quicker than he’s perceived.

“Agile – slithery at times – and hopefully we’re able to get our hands around him and get him down a couple of times, but he’s definitely a challenge to bring down.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has also been left in amazement when watching Burrow anchor the Bengals offense.

“Yeah, when you watch him, he just is – the word I come up with is nifty,” Spagnuolo said during a press conference on Thursday. “He never panics in the pocket. It feels like he’s got like six eyeballs around his head. Seriously. We watched them last night, (Defensive Line Coach) Joe (Cullen) and I were watching him.

“There’s a rusher coming in, it looks like he’s going to get him, and Joe didn’t do very much but he made a move, never lost balance, took a couple steps (and) threw the ball down field. Yeah, he’s elite. … We’ve got to cover really good on the back end to give our pass rushers time, and then we got to find a way to finish him. … It’s hard for one guy.”

Burrow will look to make it four wins in four meetings against the Chiefs on Sunday.