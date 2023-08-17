Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon appeared in court on Thursday for his aggravated menacing case. Now, the final ruling has come, and he has been found not guilty, per Ben Baby of ESPN. Mixon had an arrest warrant in the offseason and the situation has finally come to a conclusion.

‘Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, judge Gwen Bender rules.'

It was a long road to get to this point, but it looks like Mixon should be in the clear and should avoid any suspension from the NFL after the ruling has been made. Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, penned a statement following the ruling, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal systems ability to get to the truth we had no doubt of the eventual outcome. This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what’s most important. Back to the business of football.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

In the offseason, a warrant came out for Mixon's arrest and then he was recharged in April after more details came out about the incident, which involved pulling a gun on a woman. After months and months of waiting, the ruling is official.

The Bengals, too, issued a statement per Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer.

“The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of our football team.”

Bengals statement on Joe Mixon. pic.twitter.com/fultg4rRVo — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 17, 2023

If the Bengals want to compete for an AFC title, they need Mixon on the field, and it's a sigh of relief with the not guilty ruling, which likely means a suspension is avoided. The Bengals begin the 2023 season against the Cleveland Browns on September 10.