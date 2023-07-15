After a period of uncertainty regarding Joe Mixon's future with the Cincinnati Bengals, the franchise made it clear where they stand with the Pro Bowl running back. The Bengals wanted Mixon back, but on a discounted contract. The Bengals restructured Mixon's contract on Friday, giving him a new base salary for the 2023 season while ensuring he remains in Cincinnati. Here are the full details of Mixon's new contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, Mixon, who was due to be paid $10.1 million this season with a $12.791 million cap number, took a $4.39 million pay cut in 2023 and another $4.67 million off his base salary in 2024.

Mixon's new base salary for 2023 is now $5.51 million, but the Bengals have included incentives, which can allow him to earn an extra $2 million on the deal.

As Rapoport adds, it's now possible for Mixon to remain with the Bengals in 2024 as well- a prospect that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago.

Perhaps keeping a watchful eye on the cratered running back market, Mixon opted to take a team-friendly contract and stay in a favorable situation rather than end up a free agent.

And Cincinnati, which has been working on a contract extension with star quarterback Joe Burrow, could certainly use the extra cap space they freed up with the Mixon restructure to help funnel extra cash towards the Burrow deal.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, coming off another strong year, is also looking for a new contract.

Mixon may not be making as much money in 2023, but if he returns to the Pro Bowl-level form he displayed during the Bengals' Super Bowl run in 2021, he could stand to increase his earnings with incentives.