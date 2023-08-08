When the Cincinnati Bengals inked Orlando Brown Jr. last March to play him at left tackle, offensive tackle Jonah Williams asked the team to send him somewhere else. That's no longer the tune he's singing today, as Williams has already seemingly changed his stance. He's back to being a happy Bengal.

“I’m in a good mood,” Williams recently said during Bengals training camp (via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic). “I’m healthy. I’m playing football. I feel good out there. I don’t have anything to complain about. Life is good.”

Williams is in the final year of his current contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati picked up its 2023 option on the Alabama Crimson Tide product worth $12.604 million back in April 2022 and has yet to offer him an extension. Despite the absence of an offer and a cloudy future in Cincinnati, Williams' focus is on getting better ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

“Every time I do a rep I want it to be better than the one before it,” Williams added. “I feel smooth. I feel comfortable. I don’t feel awkward. I’m not overthinking it or anything like that. I am just working on my technique getting a little bit better.”

Williams has appeared in 100 offensive snaps of the Bengals in the last two seasons. He missed the playoff run of the Bengals in 2022 because of a knee issue but appears to be ready to roll by Week 1.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 61.2 in 2022 to go with a 63.9 rating in pass blocking.