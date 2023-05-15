Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Jonah Williams requesting a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars came calling. However, the Bengals decided they didn’t want to deal Williams to the Jaguars or any team in the NFL.

The Bengals and Jaguars had trade discussions leading up to the NFL Draft, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Cincinnati ended up calling off a trade and now plans to have Williams as their starting right tackle this upcoming season.

Williams’ trade request came after the team signed Orlando Brown to a massive contract this offseason. With last year’s big offensive line signing La’el Collins still on the books, Williams wanted out. However, with Williams now back in the fold, he looks to be in the driver’s seat to be Joe Burrow’s right tackle.

Jacksonville would’ve been an interesting spot for Williams. The Jaguars lost Jawaan Taylor to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Furthermore, Cam Robinson is suspended to start the year for violating the league’s PED-policy. Williams would be a quick fix to the Jaguars’ offensive line problems.

However, Cincinnati deemed their former first-round pick to be too valuable. Williams has been with the Bengals since 2022, starting 42 games. He has been a 16-game starter for the Bengals over the past two seasons.

The Bengals as a whole let up 44 sacks last season. With Brown in town, they’ll be looking to keep Burrow upright more often. Even with Brown, Cincinnati still believes in Jonah Williams. They may have had trade talks with the Jaguars, but Williams will remain with the Bengals for the foreseeable future.