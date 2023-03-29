Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Cincinnati Bengals made one of the biggest splashes in NFL free agency when they signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a lucrative contract. Most seem pleased with Brown’s signing as it gave the Bengals and Joe Burrow some added protection. However, while Brown represents new beginnings for the Bengals, Jonah Williams got the short end of the stick.

Cincinnati didn’t communicate with Williams before signing Brown, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Bengals did not inform Williams that they planned to move him to right tackle. Overall, Williams was completely blindsided by the Bengals’ acquisition of Brown.

Since then, Williams has requested a trade from the team. Not only did Brown take his spot, but Cincinnati did not keep him in the loop during the process. Now, Williams is looking to play elsewhere.

Jonah Williams was selected by the Bengals in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has gone on to start 42 games for Cincinnati since then. Williams has allowed 20.5 sacks over his career, including a career-high nine this past season.

Williams has struggled a bit in terms of the health department over his three-year career. While he has appeared in 16 games the past two years, he has yet to play a full season. He played just 10 games as a rookie.

The Bengals still have Williams in their plans, as they want him to play right tackle instead of left. However, after bringing in replacement in Orlando Brown Jr. and not telling him, the bridge may already be burned for Williams.

While Brown is a great addition for Cincinnati, it may ultimately cost them Williams. How they handled Brown’s free agency clearly rubbed Williams the wrong way.