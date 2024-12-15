As the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans continue to trade turnovers, few plays were as odd in their Week 15 matchup as safety Jordan Battle's goal-line fumble.

In the third quarter, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson forced a fumble of Tony Pollard that bounced into the bands of Battle. The second-year safety scooped the ball up and evaded tackles down the far sideline but bobbled it as he attempted to switch hands right at the goal line and let it fly out the back of the end zone. As a result, what initially appeared to be an easy touchdown turned into a touchback and gave the ball back to the Titans.

By losing the ball, Battle caused the second turnover of the same play. The double turnovers were the ninth and tenth turnovers of the game, setting an absurd season record with a full quarter still to go.

Luckily for Battle and the Bengals, Cincinnati was already ahead 31-14 when he botched a touchdown and did not need his score. However, Tennessee would score a touchdown in their ensuing drive to cut the deficit down to 10.

Beginning with the drive that Battle ended with a fumble, the turnover fest caused the Titans to bench Will Levis and insert Mason Rudolph. Jackson caused the fumble by rushing up the middle and disrupting the handoff from Rudolph to Pollard.

Bengals clinging onto dying playoff hopes

While they still have a quarter to play against the Titans, the Bengals appear on track to improve to 6-8 in 2024. As their disappointing season nears its end, Cincinnati has not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, regardless of how unlikely it seems.

With a win, the NFL projects their odds of making the postseason will increase to five percent. The win would be their second straight after topping the Dallas Cowboys 27-20 in Week 14.

After Week 15, the Bengals will end 2024 with matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers. To make the playoffs, they would likely need to win out the remainder of the year while getting significant help from their rivals.