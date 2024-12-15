Not much has gone well for the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they still might have the highlight of the week. After Joe Burrow lost a fumble in the second quarter, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat picked it up and showed off his agility in a 30-yard return.

Sweat broke two tackles on the run, including an impressive stiff arm of Bengals guard Alex Cappa. He was finally pushed out of bounds just shy of Cincinnati's 40-yard line.

Sweat's run caused fans to go hysteric on social media due to his surprising athleticism. One fan pointed out that his 30-yard run was the longest of any player over 330 pounds since 2000.

Unfortunately for Sweat and the Titans, they coughed the ball up eight plays later, giving it back to Burrow and the Bengals. After gaining a first down, Will Levis was sacked near the 40-yard line and lost the ball, which linebacker Maema Njongmeta recovered.

Titans and Bengals combine for five first-half turnovers

The fumble from Burrow was not the only turnover in the first half. In a half that ended with the Bengals ahead 24-14, the two teams combined for five turnovers.

Burrow got the sloppy half started with a turnover on his first drive, throwing an interception to linebacker Luke Gifford. He would lead a touchdown drive in his ensuing possession but fumble the ball to Sweat on his third attempt. However, after recovering from the fumble, he would connect on his first touchdown of the day to defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Levis managed to outdo him in the turnover department with three giveaways in the first half. The second-year passer threw two interceptions on consecutive drives — one to Cam Taylor-Britt and the other to Mike Hilton — on top of his fumble.

The turnovers ended Levis' mini-two-game streak without an interception. After a third interception in the second half, he now has 12 on the year.