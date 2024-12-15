The Tennessee Titans made a big move during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, benching Will Levis for Mason Rudolph in the third quarter. Levis was benched after throwing a pick-six which gave the Bengals a 31-14 lead.

Levis exited the game with 82 passing yards and three interceptions. Rudolph has played a few games this season when Levis was sidelined with an injury, so he has some chemistry with the players already. Levis hasn't had the best season so far, and it will be interesting to see what they do with him as the season continues.

For now, it might just be a good idea to have him sit for the rest of this game and let him learn from his mistakes.

Will Levis' struggles continue for Titans

Will Levis has struggled through the season but has also shown some signs of growth. At the beginning of the season, Levis was costing the Titans several wins with his decisions, including a pick-six in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Despite the struggles, head coach Brian Callahan trusted his quarterback and let him play through it, and then he was injured, which led Mason Rudolph to take over.

Levis took back over in Week 10, and even though he still had a few mistakes, there was obvious growth in his play while he was sidelined.

After their win against the Houston Texans, Callahan shared praise for Rudolph.

“I hesitate to make any proclamations or anything like that,” Callahan said, per NBC Sports' Josh Alper. “But I’ve just been really happy with the way Will has progressed. He’s played winning football from that position, really over the last three weeks, and I’d like to see it continue.”

Unfortunately, the good things had not continued, and Callahan had to make the decision to bench Levis. Hopefully, Levis will be able to take his spot back next week.