Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is on nearly every observer's list as one of the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL, and he is clearly the key to the Bengals chances for having a dominant 2023 season. Burrow left the team's practice Thursday afternoon and was seen grabbing his lower right leg.

The @Bengals coaches have been told that Joe Burrow has a calf strain, per sources. Early signs are good it’s not worse than that. Which isn’t ideal but much better than it looked on video. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 27, 2023

He was scrambling to the near side of the field when he suddenly pulled up. He suffered what looked like a non-contact injury. After members of Cincinnati’s training staff tended to him, Burrow limped over to a golf cart before he was removed from the field.

The early indication is that it is not a serious injury. He is not likely to miss significant playing time.

While any injury to a vital player like Burrow is big news for the Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor said there would be no panic. He was asked what he would tell his players about Burrow's condition.

“There's no message, this is football,” Taylor said. “Guys go down with an injury that maybe is a day thing, who knows? We don't message to the team after every single person goes down.”

Burrow is coming off back-to-back excellent seasons with the Bengals. He is one of the primary reasons they are favored in the AFC North. The Bengals represent a significant challenge to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in 2022. His partnership with No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase ensures the Bengals have one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL.