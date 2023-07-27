The Cincinnati Bengals have been dealt a serious scare at the beginning of training camp. Quarterback Joe Burrow went down with an apparent calf injury during drills, and trainers had to take him off the field on a cart, per Charlie Goldsmith. Very concerning.

Here is a video of the play where Burrow got hurt. He was scrambling out of the pocket and then clearly felt something in his lower leg, coming up limping before hitting the ground:

Oh boy. This is the play Joe Burrow suffered his injury …. and it does not look good. (🎥 @CalebNoeTV) pic.twitter.com/HMlDtOznDB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2023

The Bengals signal-caller couldn't even put weight on his right leg when he was getting on the cart. Not good for Cincinnati at all.

Via Kelsey Conway:

Here is the cart coming out for Joe Burrow. Massive news pic.twitter.com/zbHB6cJbhb — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 27, 2023

This is an absolute nightmare situation for the organization with preseason just around the corner. It appears to be a calf injury, and head coach Zac Taylor actually confirmed just that following the incident., via Goldsmith. Burrow already had a sleeve on the lower right leg. Per Albert Breer, Taylor said after practice that Burrow just has a calf strain at this point.

Joe Burrow is in line for a mammoth extension in the very near future after Justin Herbert inked a record-breaking deal a few days ago. If Burrow is out for a while, that could complicate negotiations, but there is no question the former LSU standout is the franchise cornerstone at QB and will be for many years to come.

On a more positive note, Week 1 isn't until September 10th when the Bengals face the Cleveland Browns. That's quite a bit of time for Burrow to recover if he does indeed miss time. Stay tuned for more updates on the injury as they become available.