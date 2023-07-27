Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon restructured his contract during the NFL offseason. As training camp gets underway, the Bengals star RB speaks on why he decided to renegotiate his deal, reports BengalsWire's Greg Wilson.

“It’s definitely a blessing to still be here and be in this building. The main goal is the main goal and that’s a Super Bowl.”

It is clear that Joe Mixon has one priority being the Super Bowl and he was willing to take a pay cut in order to give the Bengals the best chance of getting there. Mixon was also asked about the current state of the running back market in the NFL, although he declined to comment.

Bengals fans will love the comments from Mixon that emphasize his team attitude. The Bengals are definitely a contender in the AFC and will be as long as they have Joe Burrow. It sounds like that is obvious to Mixon, so he will do everything he can to help Burrow bring Cincinnati a Super Bowl in the meantime.

Although Bengals fans will be hyped to hear what Mixon had to say about his goals, they will be more focused on the status of Burrow after getting injured at training camp. Mixon's goal of a Super Bowl can pretty much be thrown out the window if Burrow is significantly injured.

Stay tuned into Cincinnati training camp in regards to the health status of quarterback Joe Burrow. The hope is that he is okay, and thus the Bengals and Joe Mixon could reignite their hopes for a Super Bowl.