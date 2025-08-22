The 2024-25 campaign saw Joe Burrow bounce back from a wrist injury from the previous season. Despite playing well last year, it sounds like Burrow is still dealing with some issues with his wrist. With the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 opener just around the corner, Burrow shares some insight about his situation.

Burrow, who is 28 years old, admitted that his wrist is still not 100% healthy, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Despite throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and recording 43 touchdown passes, Joe Burrow claims his wrist injury still bothers him to this day. However, he claims that with time, he will feel more comfortable with his wrist.

“I really wasn’t throwing it the way I could before,” Joe Burrow explained. “I could always put it where I wanted to put it; I'm not inaccurate that way. But just the spin rate, the natural throwing motion, I didn't quite have back yet.

“It’s like an ACL,” Burrow continued.”The further you get out from it, the better it feels. It takes several years to feel back to what it was before. But if I was 100% of my natural throwing motion before, I'd say I'm 90 to 95% right now. So I'm feeling good.”

When it comes to Joe Burrow's abilities on the field, Bengals fans need not worry. He's consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the league when healthy. And it helps that he has an amazing group of wide receivers to throw to. He aims to have another big year after posting 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns through the air while owning a 70.6% completion percentage.

The Bengals will play their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. After that, the next contest will be the Week 1 season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Although Joe Burrow claims he isn't 100% healthy, we should still expect him to play at an incredibly high level.