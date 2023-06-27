The Cincinnati Bengals signed star OL Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason in a massive addition to the offensive line. Joe Burrow needed more protection, and the former Kansas City Chiefs star is now playing for the AFC rival after signing a $64 million contract.

Moving from Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow is quite something, and Brown opened up about the biggest difference between the two Pro Bowl quarterbacks (h/t Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report).

“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, Brown's comments are being taken a million different ways, and it's not necessarily a knock on either star quarterback. It's just a difference in scheme and offensive style more than anything. Both teams are terrific and have lots of talent, but there are a lot of differences from a play-calling perspective, and Brown gets to see it first hand.

For Brown, his time with the Chiefs ended with a Super Bowl victory, and they defeated the Bengals in the AFC title game. Now, he goes to protect Joe Burrow in a loaded offense and perhaps the second-best roster in the AFC besides the Chiefs.

If things go as planned, these teams could meet again in the AFC title game. But, we will see a rematch on New Year's Eve in Kansas City, something that will be appealing for both franchises, especially Orlando Brown Jr. against his former team.