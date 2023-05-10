The NFL announced the highly anticipated AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on New Year’s Eve in Kansas City.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Bengals tackle Orlando Brown Jr. put together their own announcement for the game. Brown, who joined the Bengals after winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season, was Pureval’s cameraman for the PSA.

“The Bengals play the Chiefs Week 17, and I’ve got nothing else to add,” Pureval said before asking Brown how the take was. “I think that was better than the last time,” Brown said.

Before the playoff matchup between both teams in January, Pureval added fuel to the fire by posting a video of himself poking fun at the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who the Joe Burrow-led Bengals had beaten three times prior.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chiefs used the video as added motivation and won the game. After the victory, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce held no punches against Pureval, calling him a jabroni and telling him to “know your role and shut your mouth.”

The Bengals and Chiefs will likely have plenty of high-intensity matchups over the next decade as both teams are built for long-term success in a stacked AFC. They’ve met in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and figure to see each other often in the regular season.

It’s nice to see that Mayor Pureval has a sense of humor and didn’t take Kelce’s comments to heart. If you dish it, you have to be able to take it.