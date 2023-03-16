Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Brown will also be getting a $31 million signing bonus as part of the deal, per NFL insider Mike Garofolo.

Orlando Brown Jr. Career Summary

Since he was taken in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Brown has played in 81 total games between his three seasons with Baltimore and two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was traded to Kansas City along with a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round draft choice.

“I look forward to keeping [Mahomes] clean,” Brown boasted at his introductory press conference. “Whether he has a broken leg, healthy leg, healthy ankle — whatever the deal is, I look forward to keeping him clean. He shouldn’t have to run around because of me, period.”

Orlando Brown Jr. Fit With Bengals

The four-time Pro Bowler is a formidable fit for any team, and the Bengals are certainly lucky to land him.

Known for his ability to protect the quarterback, he had four sacks, 10 hits, 44 hurries, 58 pressures and seven penalties in the 2022 season. Though he earned a 2022 pass pressure rate of 5.4 percent, a slightly below average ranking for left tackles, his four sacks on 722 pass-block snaps was a league-high for left tackles, according to the Atheltic.