Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd decided to fan the flames of his team’s rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs on his first day of offseason workouts Tuesday. Speaking to the media for the first time since the Bengals’ AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, Boyd spoke about what bothered him most about the loss, during which he suffered a thigh injury.

In the process, he said something that is sure to bother Chiefs fans. The Bengals wideout proclaimed that had he remained in the game, his team “would’ve won”, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

“Still to this day, I feel like if I would have played the whole game, I was the key factor. We would’ve won the game.”

Well, that’s a take that is sure to anger just about every Chiefs fan.

Boyd, who suffered a thigh bruise in the second quarter of the AFC Championship loss, had two catches for 40 yards at the time of the injury.

It’s fair for the talented Bengals wideout, who has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his name, to wonder if the game would have gone differently.

Chiefs fans would certainly say otherwise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NFL fans as a whole, though, are loving this.

There has been no shortage of back-and-forth chatter between the Bengals and Chiefs recently, especially in the lead-up to the title game.

Bengals safety Mike Hilton provided the Chiefs with plenty of bulletin board material when he called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead”, in a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow’s recent success in the building.

After the Chiefs victory, a beside-himself Travis Kelce yelled “Burrowhead, my a**” at the camera during a postgame interview.

These teams have met in the AFC title game in back-to-back years.

There’s plenty of animosity.

Boyd just added to it with these comments.