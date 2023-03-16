Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Orlando Brown Jr. finally has a new home. Brown has reportedly agreed to a four year, $64 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals – and it seems like he will be playing his preferred position of left tackle at his new destination. Thus, it’s no surprise that Brown is looking forward to the upcoming season with the Bengals — especially after making a promise to his late father that he wouldn’t line up anywhere else on the gridiron.

“I’m super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father’s legacy and be a left tackle. It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!” Brown said after signing his huge deal, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Orlando Brown Jr.’s father, Orlando Sr., played in the NFL for nine seasons, splitting time with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens for his career. While Brown certainly has strong emotions for the Ravens thanks to his father’s experience playing for the franchise, the new Bengals left tackle decided to hunt for greener pastures for one reason – to cement himself as one of the league’s best left tackles, like his father wanted him to become.

“Something he made me promise him was that I was going to be a left tackle and that I was going to play in this league for 10-plus years and be a Hall of Famer,” Orlando Jr. said in an interview with ESPN in 2021.

“It was just kind of ingrained in me at a young age and … it was a dream and goal I set for myself in this league. I grew up with my father playing in this league … as a right tackle. In my household, if you weren’t playing left tackle, I won’t say he disowned you, but he kind of talked back to you.”

One can’t help but admire Orlando Brown Jr. for sticking to his guns, even if the majority of the league view him as a right tackle. Now with the Bengals, Orlando Jr. will now get every chance to honor Orlando Sr. by lining up exactly where his father wants him to be.