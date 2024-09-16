The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have formed quite a rivalry over the past few years. It only got heated since the Patrick Mahomes-led squad became a dynasty while Joe Burrow and his team tried to get back to the Super Bowl after a slump. These two teams faced each other yet again and some calls were claimed to be fairly questionable. Ja'Marr Chase had enough which then led to him blasting an official.

Ja'Marr Chase reportedly thought that he was hip-tackled but referee Alex Kemp did not blow the whistle. This led to the Bengals receiver rushing toward the official and getting angry. The game official outlined what he thought about the situation during the Chiefs' win over the Bengals, via Charlie Goldsmith of Enquirer.

“It's pretty clear cut. It's just simply abusive language toward a game official. I'm not going to repeat to you what he said, but there was no interpretation of the language that he used — just abusive language. The line is profanity used by grown men versus direct, personal abusive language toward a game official. That's the line. When that line gets crossed, we simply can't let that happen in pro football,” Kemp said.

Chase was then assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter due to it. Arguably, this could have set the Joe Burrow-led squad back a bit as they tried to chase down Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

Ja'Marr Chase stays glib about his penalty during Bengals vs. Chiefs

“I ain’t talking about it,” was the only thing that Joe Burrow's top weapon said about the interaction with Kemp.

Chase was pretty determined to win against the Chiefs. However, he was not getting many targets or yardage in this game. In total, he only managed to rack up four receptions with an average gain of 8.8 yards per catch. After this 26-25 loss to Mahomes and Co., they now slide back to a 0-2 record.