Sports can make us feel anxiety and anger, particularly when only a call separates victory and defeat. The Cincinnati Bengals' wideout Ja'Marr Chase certainly experienced it all firsthand, after a controversial call from the refs cost them the game versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Chase felt the refs didn't call a hip-drop tackle in coverage against Trent McDuffie, but clearly the officials didn't see it that way.

However, the Bengals wide receiver kept going at the refs, who eventually called a penalty for unsportsmanlike behavior against him, pushing back the team for 15 yards. Even quarterback Joe Burrow had to get in between them and calm his WR down by shoving him away from the official.

Week 2: Bengals vs. Chiefs

This penalty on Ja'Marr Chase didn't stop the Bengals from taking the lead from the Chiefs, though, as Evan McPherson made a kick from 53 yards. It was another play and call that ultimately cost them the game.

The officials called pass interference on rookie cornerback Daijahn Anthony on 4th and 16 with 38 seconds left in the game. At this point, the Bengals were clinging on to a 25-23 lead, and the call effectively gave the Chiefs a chance to win on a go-ahead field goal.

Harrison Butker scored a 51-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Chiefs the win.

Meanwhile, besides his altercation with the refs, Ja'Marr Chase had four receptions for 35 yards, an overall less than stellar performance. Fans might also wonder what his showing in the loss could mean for possible contract deals.

Earlier, Chase's contract talks with the Bengals ended with a stalemate. The wideout had tried to force the team to give him the deal he wanted in the offseason, but the team held fast and both parties couldn't come to terms on a new deal.

Without a deal, Chase won't negotiate with the Bengals during the season. Instead, he took out a $50-million insurance policy on himself for protection in case of injury.

What's next?

This loss certainly stings for the Bengals, as they were on the way to upsetting the defending champions. Moreover, they had come off an embarrassing Week 1 loss against the lowly New England Patriots. The Pats had defeated the Bengals 16-10, as Burrow threw for 164 yards without a score and Chase made six receptions for 62 yards.

Still, the Bengals have the injury return of Tee Higgins to look forward to, who might give them the extra lift they need to climb out of an 0-2 hole, typically a disaster in the NFL.