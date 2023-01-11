Ahead of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has given his insight on the matchup.

During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Gronkowski was asked about which player could have the best performance over Wild Card weekend. In his answer, Gronkowski took the time to shout out to Joe Burrow.

“It’s going to be Joe Burrow again. I mean he’s going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The Baltimore Ravens, they can sign whoever they want for a hundred billion dollars, it’s not going to stop Joe Burrow.” stated Gronkowski.

He then went on to add, “I think they just signed that linebacker (Roquan Smith) but it doesn’t matter. You can keep him there long-term, Joe Burrow is still going to decimate your secondary. He did it last week, he is going to do it again this week. And it’s going to be back-to-back wins and Baltimore is going to go home disappointed and Joe Burrow is going to lead them to another deep playoff run.”

In his third NFL season, Burrow has put together an MVP-caliber campaign. And he has clearly gained the attention of Gronkowski.

Throughout this season, Burrow has stuffed the stat sheet. He has thrown for 4,475 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 257 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

When Burrow and the Bengals took on the Ravens in Week 18, they won 27-16. It now appears that Gronkowski believes this could be the case once again.