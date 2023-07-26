Wide receiver Tee Higgins has emerged as one of the most important weapons downfield for the Cincinnati Bengals' passing attack that's led by quarterback Joe Burrow. Entering the final year of his current contract with the Bengals, Higgins believes that he will get an extension deal from the team eventually.

“It’s all on God’s timing,” Tee Higgins said about his current contract situation with the Bengals, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The former Clemson wide receiver signed a four-year contract worth $8.68 million with the Bengals months after the team selected him in the second round as the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been an effective presence since then for the Bengals' offense, which ranked seventh in the 2022 NFL season in points per game (25.7), 11th in total yards per contest (353.8), and seventh in passing yards per outing (257.9 ).

Higgins is not letting his contract situation get in the way of his desire to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL season together with his teammates.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins here at practice and participating despite no contract extension yet. Tee Higgins is entering the final year of his deal with the team — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 26, 2023

After recording 908 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season, Tee Higgins has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he recorded a career-high 1,091 receiving yards and followed that up with 1,029 in 2022.

Although Ja'Marr Chase is the undisputed top target for Burrow, Higgins has been a perfect complement for his fellow Bengals wideout.

According to Spotrac, Higgins's market value is at $20.1 million (average annual salary). That puts him right alongside the likes of DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, Christian Kirk of the Jacksonville, and Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns.