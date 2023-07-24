Joe Burrow is finally coming into a season healthy, and that’s why NBC analyst (and former Bengal) Cris Collinsworth is picking the Cincinnati Bengals to go to Super Bowl 58 this season, even though he knows he should pick someone else.

As the NFL season nears, Collinsworth joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams to discuss the hottest topics related to the upcoming season. When it came time to make a Super Bowl pick, the former Bengals wideout talked about how excited he is for Joe Burrow this season.

Collinsworth noted that Burrow came into his second NFL season recovering from a season-ending knee injury the year before. And he started Year 3 with an appendectomy that cost him a good chunk of training camp. However, in 2023, Burrow has a clean bill of health, and that has Collinsworth excited.

“Joe Burrow has a chance to do it all this year,” Collinsworth told Adams. “Honestly, my pick to win the Super Bowl — even though it’s stupid to say it — is the Bengals. What I should pick is Philadelphia. Because they have the easier path.”

The color commentator explained it will be significantly easier for any team in the NFC (he mentioned the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys) to reach Super Bowl 58 because the AFC is loaded this season.

While Burrow and the Bengals will have a tough road to travel between now and the Big Game, Cris Collinsworth isn’t exactly going out on a huge limb here. Cincinnati currently has the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win Super Bowl 58. The AFC North squad is only behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Eagles, and Buffalo Bills and tied with the San Francisco 49ers.