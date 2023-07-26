The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most talked-about teams heading into the 2023 NFL season. Joe Burrow has been lauded as the most clutch QB in the NFL despite his inability to beat the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Football is a team sport, and Burrow needs big-time help from his supporting cast this season to knock off the defending champs and win his first Super Bowl.

Noted NFL analyst Chris Collinsworth had a Super Bowl pick Bengals fans will love. Ja'Marr Chase has been busy giving back to the community, granting a wish for a child with leukemia while hitting an epic griddy celebration. After record-setting contracts were given to Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, Burrow's forthcoming contract extension has been in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, the former LSU national champion has shifted the focus to the Bengals' top two receiving targets, Chase and Tee Higgins. According to Burrow, the dynamic duo at wide receiver is highly likely to stay with the team in the coming years. Burrow shared a confident take on keeping the two stars in Cincinnati during a promotional tour of the BodyArmor drink.

“You have guys around you that have helped you have the success you’ve had,” Burrow said on ESPN NFL Live. “Our front office has done a great job of that for the last couple of years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way we have. We’ll see where it goes but I’m confident we will be able to keep everybody.”

As the season draws near, the Bengals are expecting big years from their Big 3, plus running back Joe Mixon, as the team's 2023 top training camp battles begin to surface. Higgins is entering the final year of his contract while Chase is eligible for an extension after next season.

How the Bengals' stars gel, and how the team performs this season, could go a long way in determining how long the current core has left to chase that elusive Super Bowl title.