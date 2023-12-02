The Bengals have some injury updates as the prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

The Cincinnati Bengals have received some injury updates ahead of their forthcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson will be active and ready to go for the contest, while cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will not. The update comes via a social media post from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday afternoon.

There was optimism earlier this week about Higgins returning to game action.

The fourth-year receiver — on the cusp of finishing his rookie contract with the Bengals, suffered a hamstring injury during a team practice in early November. He has 27 catches on 51 targets for 328 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Logan Wilson tweaked an ankle in the team's Week 12 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson, who's on pace for the best season of his career with 58 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions, was an active participant in practice all week.

Second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered an ankle sprain during the Bengals' Friday practice and has already been deemed out for Monday night's game. Taylor-Britt has been a revelation in the team's backfield this season, recording 37 solo tackles while assisting on nine others. He's also picked off four passes.

The Bengals hope to play spoiler to the Jaguars' attempt at gaining ground in the AFC playoff picture. The 8-3 Jaguars' enter the game with the AFC's third playoff seed, while the 5-6 Bengals are clinging to playoff relevancy in fourth place in the AFC North. A win would bring them to 6-6 and into a battle for the final AFC playoff spot with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills.