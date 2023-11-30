Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sounds like he's ready to make his return in a key Week 13 battle with Jacksonville.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been out the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he may be ready to make his return to the field in Week 13 on Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Higgins said his plan is to play, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Tee says he felt good at practice and the plan is to go Monday pending how week goes. — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) November 30, 2023

Bengals Tee Higgins trending in right direction for Monday night

Getting Tee Higgins back in the lineup opposite of Ja'Marr Chase will be a big boost to the Bengals offense, as QB Jake Browning will need all the help he can get against a Jacksonville defense that's been putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback as of late. Higgins's ability to win contested jump ball catches gives Browning a better chance of beating Jacksonville's pass rush, and Higgins has proven to be an electric playmaker over the years.

Higgins has battled through injuries all season to record 27 catches for 328 yards in seven games. Higgins also has two touchdown receptions on the season.

The Bengals have struggled with injuries this whole year, as Joe Burrow was rarely right after dealing with a calf injury early on and then suffering a season-ending injury. Getting Higgins back in the lineup for Monday night would be a big step for a Cincinnati team still fighting for the postseason, even with a backup quarterback behind center.

It's still unclear whether or not Higgins will suit up, and it's likely we won't know for sure until Monday. Higgins has been a late scratch more than once before, and he's also been active but not played snaps. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has seen some flak for that in the past, so it will be interesting to see if Cincinnati plays any mind games with Higgins' injury status leading up to this critical Monday Night Football matchup in Week 13 against the Jaguars.