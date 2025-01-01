As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for what promises to be a critical offseason, star wide receiver Tee Higgins has addressed his upcoming contract situation and quarterback Joe Burrow’s strong public endorsement of his importance to the team (per SI's Jay Morrison). With the Bengals looking to solidify their roster for continued success, Higgins’ future in Cincinnati is one of the team’s top storylines.

Burrow, the face of the Bengals’ franchise, has not been shy about expressing his desire to keep Higgins as part of the team’s dynamic offense. Referring to Higgins as a “need” for the Bengals, Burrow’s words highlight how integral the wideout has been to the team’s success in recent years.

Higgins, speaking to reporters, was clearly appreciative of Burrow’s remarks. “I love it. A guy like him saying that about me is a good feeling,” he said. “I’m not opposed to staying here. But obviously, it’s got to be right at the end of the day.”

The mutual respect and chemistry between Burrow and Higgins have been evident on the field. Since entering the league in 2020, Higgins has emerged as a key piece of the Bengals’ high-powered offense, forming a lethal receiving trio with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. With Higgins producing over 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons and consistently making clutch plays, Burrow’s plea to retain him is hardly surprising.

Will Tee Higgins get an extension from the Bengals?

Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, making this offseason pivotal for his future. Asked about his expectations for the upcoming contract talks, Higgins struck a pragmatic tone. “It’s my third time going through it,” he said. “I kind of know what to expect, how negotiations work. Obviously, it’s gonna be a little different because possibly I could make a little bit more money. Hopefully, that’s the case.”

Higgins’ desire for a lucrative extension is understandable given his production and value on the open market. Analysts project that Higgins could command a deal worth $20 million or more annually, putting him in line with other top-tier receivers. However, the Bengals face significant financial challenges as they also work on extending Burrow’s contract and prepare for Ja’Marr Chase’s future payday.

Higgins’ comments have struck a chord with Bengals fans, many of whom are eager to see the team retain their offensive core. Burrow’s vocal support has amplified pressure on the front office to secure a deal, with fans taking to social media to advocate for Higgins’ return.

For his part, Higgins appears open to staying in Cincinnati, provided the offer reflects his market value. “At the end of the day, it’s about what’s right,” he reiterated.

As the offseason progresses, the Bengals must navigate the complexities of roster management and salary cap constraints. Whether they can strike a deal with Higgins remains to be seen, but his value to the team—and Burrow’s insistence on keeping him—makes this one of the most compelling narratives of Cincinnati’s offseason.