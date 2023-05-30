My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high heading into the 2023 season after winning Super Bowl 57 over the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have seen quite a bit of turnover during the offseason. In particular, their wide receiver room has taken quite a hit, but it doesn’t sound like Patrick Mahomes is too concerned with the playmakers he has at his disposal.

The Chiefs didn’t exactly have a dynamic wide receiver room last year, but they are looking worse for wear having lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots and Mecole Hardman to the New York Jets in free agency. When asked about the group, though, Mahomes offered a very interesting response, suggesting that the Chiefs were deep with talent at the position.

“I think we’re deep. I think that’s the biggest thing. Usually, you have a good feel for kind of who the guys are going to be and everything like that but with this group, it’s like every single guy I could see him making a path to making the team. And so, I mean that’s what you want. You want that competition. I thought even the young guys that have stepped in have stepped in and done a lot of great things and guys from other systems have stepped in and done great things. So, (there’s) a lot of competition in that room will play out through OTAs and camp but I’m happy with where we’re at in that receiving room.” – Patrick Mahomes, PFT

Given how Kansas City has Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney leading the way currently, it doesn’t exactly look like the Chiefs are deep here, but ultimately, it shouldn’t really matter. With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will always have a shot to win, but it will be interesting to see how their depth chart at the wide receiver spot shakes out before the start of the season.