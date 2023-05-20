Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase took exception to recent comments made by former Buffalo Bills and current Indianapolis Colts wideout Isaiah Mckenzie. McKenzie, whose Bills were bested by Chase’s Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, suggested on Tyler Dunne’s Go Long podcast that the contest would have been a “totally different game” had it been played in a dome.

Chase, who appeared uncomfortable in the snowy conditions, responded to McKenzie’s comment on Twitter.

“My first time ever playing ina snow bro. just gotta play at the end of the day roun.”

Chase indicated that it was his first time playing in snow, saying that one just has to “play at the end of the day.”

The playoffs comments were curious coming from McKenzie, as the Bills quite literally had to alter their travel plans due to a massive Buffalo snowstorm last November.

So, it would sorta kinda make sense that Bills players would at least be used to snow- or at least more used to it than the Bengals.

Chase and fellow Bengals teammate Tee Higgins expressed how the snow “wasn’t for them” in footage captured during the playoffs game.

But the weather didn’t affect Chase, who caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in the snow against the Bills.

And the Bengals star was not about to let McKenzie get away with seemingly discrediting his team.

Chase will get multiple chances to prove himself against McKenzie- and the Bills- in 2023.

Chase’s Bengals take on the Bills in a playoffs rematch on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Meanwhile, he’ll get the chance to make McKenzie eat his words when Cincinnati hosts the Colts in Week 14.