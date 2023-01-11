Lamar Jackson has missed over a month due to a knee injury. His status for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain. However, backup QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis, per Jamison Hensley. Undrafted rookie third-string QB Anthony Brown was seen throwing passes on Wednesday, per Hensley as well.

At Wednesday’s Ravens practice, here is undrafted rookie Anthony Brown throwing and Tyler Huntley (left in gray sweatpants) watching pic.twitter.com/QiIFqeW1ss — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 11, 2023

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest Lamar Jackson injury update on Wednesday.

“Not looking good for Lamar Jackson. Which is, I would say, a little bit of a surprise. December 4th was the last time he played, battling a PCL sprain,” Rapoport said. “My understanding, and this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours, is that Lamar Jackson faces an ‘uphill battle’ to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is working, he is trying, he is rehabbing. But he is just not quite right.'”

Baltimore has leaned on Tyler Huntley amid Lamar Jackson’s injury concerns. But their QB situation is up in the air at the moment.

The Ravens are preparing to face a talented Bengals team led by QB Joe Burrow. Their chances of upsetting the Bengals are already slim. But if Jackson and Huntley are forced to miss this game, it would require a miracle to pull off the upset.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Ravens’ quarterback situation as they are made available.