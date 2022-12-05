By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

In his first game back from injury, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase led all pass-catchers with seven receptions and 97 yards through the air in the Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. Following the victory, Chase opened up about a taunting call against Chiefs safety Justin Reid stemming from a touchdown scored by teammate Tee Higgins:

Ja’Marr Chase got flagged for taunting after the Tee Higgins TD 👀pic.twitter.com/kl6dhgdy0B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

“I was out of my mind. I was losin’ myself, man. I seen 20 [Reid’s number] and just went crazy,” said Chase, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

This incident makes more sense in the context of Justin Reid’s comment leading into Sunday’s game. When asked what he would have done differently in last year’s AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals, Reid shared that “a lot of it is going to come down to making a play on the ball. They have 88… Higgins… He’s more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker. I’m going to lock him down. Straight up.”

Reid later attempted to clarify he was trying to talk smack on a different player, but regardless, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals had the last laugh, however, as the Chiefs lost with a final score of 27-24. Now with a record of 8-4, the Bengals hope to keep the magic alive rolling into next Sunday as the team prepares to face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.